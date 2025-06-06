MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Theater Alaska This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare is coming to the Theater Alaska. Performances run June 26 - July 13, 2025. Tickets are free.

Wit meets romance in one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies! When young lovers Hero and Claudio are torn apart by a scheming villain, their friends must rally to right the wrongs. Meanwhile, the sharp-tongued Benedick and Beatrice are tricked into confronting their true feelings in a battle of wits and hearts. Full of clever wordplay, mistaken identities, and heartfelt moments, Much Ado About Nothing is a joyous tale of love, laughter, and redemption.

Featuring an ensemble of actors including Theater Alaska company members Enrique Bravo and Natalia Spengler as Benedick and Beatrice, as well as Scout James, Bryan Crowder, Roman Mahanyu, Caitlin O’Meally, Anna Becknell, James Patrick, and Flordelino Lagundino. Directed by Matt Huff.

Theater Alaska’s season is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

Additional production support provided by Filipino Community, Inc., and presented in partnership with Jensen-Olsen Arboretum and Juneau Public Libraries.

Comments