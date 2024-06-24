Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meteor Shower comes to Alaska PAC in September. Performances run Sep 6, 2024 - Sep 29, 2024 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be.

Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. Martin, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play.

