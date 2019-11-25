First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Anchorage Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 54%
 Evan Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 28%
 James Sullivan - GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 9%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The 25%
 AJ Yambao - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%
 Steven Brewer - WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 12%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance 17%
 Evan Carson - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 15%
 Jake Beauvais - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Cyrano’s Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 28%
 Boogie Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 22%
 Lisa Willis - HMS PINAFORE - Anchorage Opera 22%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 29%
 Madison Falvo - THE WITCH OF BLACKBIRD POND - Alaska Theatre of Youth 10%
 Morgan Mitchell - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano’s Theatre 12%
 Rebecca Gamache - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 9%
 Shelley Virginia - MACBETH - Fairbanks Shakespeare 9%

Best Musical (non-professional)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 37%
 WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 33%
 MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre Of Youth 25%

Best Musical (professional)
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 35%
 DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, AND A FLY - Cyrano’s Theatre 23%
 GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 22%

Best New Musical
FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre 100%

Best New Play
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 19%
 SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 18%
 THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - RKP Productions 13%

Best Play (non-professional)
MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 16%
 THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%
 SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 10%

Best Play (professional)
BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 24%
 ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA 23%
 SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 13%

Best Touring Show
SPAMALOT - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 41%
 THE DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE - TBA Theatre 38%
 THE WINTER BEAR PROJECT - Perseverance 12%

Theater of the Year
Colony High School Drama 26%
 TBA Theatre 26%
 Alaska Theatre of Youth 17%

