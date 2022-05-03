First Friday After Hours Announced at Studio C This Week

@ Studio C is the home of Momentum Dance Collective and visual artist Enzina Marrari. An artist driven, community focused space, Studio C brings you a fun and final stop for First Fridays in Anchorage. This May features Artist-In-Residence @ Studio C, Edward Washington II with performances beginning at 8:08pm. The gallery will feature artist Kala Jenkins with a wide display of work in her debut art exhibit.

Kala Jenkins

Kala was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, to a large and loving family. She spent most of her childhood playing sports and expanding her mind in any way she could. She has always been interested in art and loves to curate all aspects of her life, with the idea that "everything is art" at the forefront of her mind. This show will be dedicated to Kala's work over the last three years, an amalgamation of her thoughts, feelings and inner most musings. The pieces are blend of mixed media and acrylic on canvas. Kala has always been drawn to altering sameness. She likes to distort or destroy what is, in order to make anew. She is inspired by the fashion of grungy rockstars, 1950's advertising, abstract expressionism, rom coms, her sister and mom's art, the ocean, psychedelic color pallets and sultry R&B.

Edward Washington II

Edward Washington is an Anchorage raised artist and producer. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music from UAA, studying voice. During his years in the Anchorage music community he has played with several ensembles, won three Alaska Hip Hop & R&B Awards, and has been involved with many different community organizations. These experiences earned him a legislative citation for his accomplishments and contributions to the local art community. He recently started his own collective called, The Sanctuary, which provides studio time and music lessons at an affordable rate. He one day hopes to work on chart topping songs but in the meantime, he's looking to give back.