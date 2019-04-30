Atwood Concert Hall Brings MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT to Anchorage 5/7 - 5/12

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT comes to Atwood Concert Hall from May 7 to 12, 2019.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot tours the country searching for the Holy Grail with a one-week-only stop in Anchorage.

This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with a book by Eric Idle and music and lyrics by the Grammy-Award-winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez. Spamalottells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail.

Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons audiences worldwide are eating up Spamalot!

Tickets start at $49.25 for adults and $46.25 for youth.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.anchorageconcerts.org/seasons/18-19-season/monty-pythons-spamalot





Related Articles Shows View More Anchorage Stories

More Hot Stories For You