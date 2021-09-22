Anchorage to Celebrate ArtWorks Day on September 25

The second annual ArtWorks Anchorage day is September 25. Join the arts community in Anchorage for a city-wide celebration of the arts.

Discover, share, and celebrate art all across Anchorage with arts organizations, artists, and the community. Participating organizations will be offering a variety of ways to participate online and in-person. Artists will be showcasing their art. Everyone is invited to participate and discover new ways to interact and connect with our amazing arts community right here in Anchorage

Initially ArtWorks Anchorage was started to shine a light on the arts community that had been dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizations will highlight what they have in store for Anchorage and give people an opportunity to connect. For example, the Anchorage Museum will be hosting a free drop-in workshop for making birdhouses from scrap wood at SEED Lab, while Anchorage Concert Association and Alaska Center for the Performing Arts will be going live on Facebook for a behind the scenes look at Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls. Community celebrations like this provide visibility for the numerous arts organizations and artists who enhance life in Anchorage. With 13 participating organizations, and artists across Anchorage participating live or online, there is something for everyone to discover.

For a full lineup of activities happening throughout the day, visit the ArtWorks Anchorage Facebook page to see a map and descriptions of in-person and online events taking place.

Current participating organizations for ARTWORKS day