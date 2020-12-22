Teatro Paraguas Presents HUNKER DOWN

Teatro Paraguas will present a LIVE enhanced encore Zoom performance of Hunker Down, an upbeat and whimsical tale of single seniors coping with the COVID-19 Crisis, by Los Alamos playwright Robert F. Benjamin.

Hunker Down by Robert F. Benjamin is a timely, heartwarming romantic comedy about older, single adults grappling with isolation during COVID times. During the spring 2020 shutdown, out of desperation, a lonely widow (Bari, played by Duchess Dale) pleads to visit with her curmudgeonly neighbor (Kevin, played by Don Converse). He refuses to meet in-person but offers a video call. Both are surprised by his response to her persistent appeals, as she oversteps her intention. Inspired by his quirky 'peace-within-solitude' to ward off loneliness, she plans her own solitary spiritual quest, contrary to his advice. Before she embarks on her quest, he makes an extraordinary proposal that confuses her but plants the seed for romance. She stumbles, he playfully challenges her core values, then they confront the destiny of their friendship during the pandemic.

Please note that "Earlier performances of Scenes 1 and 2 were sponsored by AARP-New Mexico. The January production is the premiere of the full-length (3 scenes) play having a run-time of one hour.".

A talk-back session with Robert F. Benjamin and the actors follows immediately after the play.

The performance is free, but donations are very much appreciated. In order to make a register for the performance, please visit www.teatroparaguas.org

A reply with the link will be sent to you. You may also request the link at

<teatroparaguas@gmail.com>.

Prior to stepping into becoming a "BabyZoomer" director for Almost Adults (Santa Fe) and The Adobe Theatre (Albuquerque), Duchess Dale helmed the Santa Fe Playhouse productions of The Normal Heart and Marjorie Prime. Her extensive Southern California résumé credits run the gamut from her award-winning role as Annie Sullivan in The Miracle Worker to the beloved Truvy in Steel Magnolias. Last year, she shared a golden opportunity to return to acting so she could share the stage with actor, Don Converse (who also doubles as her handsome husband in real-life) onstage for Benchwarmers 2019 at the Playhouse.

Don Converse has played theater roles, including musicals, in productions in Michigan and California, and now New Mexico, including: Sid in The Pajama Game, George in

Big, the Musical, and Amos in Big Fish, the Musical. He played Nevis in the 2016 Santa Fe Playhouse reading, Music Between Us. Don played the role as the voice of Big Brother in 1984, the part of Bernard in Flight Plan and leading roles in Benchwarmers 2018 & 2019, both at the Playhouse. Most recently he was in the courtroom drama False Witness - The Trial of Humanity's Conscience at the Swan Theater as Henry Ford. Don has also performed as a singer for audiences in many venues.

Teatro Paraguas has presented several plays by Robert F. Benjamin, including

Parted Waters, Salt and Pepper, Not Quite Right, and Still In The Game.

Robert F. Benjamin is a late-blooming New Mexico playwright following a distinguished career as a research physicist and science educator. His plays are mostly about aging with grace, courage and humor. His full-length plays produced in Santa Fe and elsewhere are: Salt and Pepper, Not Quite Right (co-authored by Elaine Jarvik), Time Enough, plus readings of Galileo's Footsteps. Also productions of twenty shorts plays, a short film and an operetta. He is a proud member of the Albuquerque Theatre Guild. Robert was recently honored as a Living Treasure in Los Alamos County.

* Duchess Dale is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association