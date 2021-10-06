Teatro Paraguas Presents 7th Annual Day Of The Dead Community Celebration

Teatro Paraguas presents the 7th Annual El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) community celebration with an exciting line-up of live music, a staged cuento (folk-tale), and a medley of songs, dances, and poetry.

The Aztec Dancers will open the ceremony. A bilingual cuento entitled Prietita y la Llorona will be performed, featuring the young actors of TP's children's program. The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra will perform a medley of songs, accompanied by dancers choreographed by Xochitl Ehrl. Poems and stories will also be performed.

There will be an altar to honor los antepasados, those who came before, and the public is invited to add mementos and photographs to honor their own relatives. The theatre will be open beginning at 3:00 p.m. for those wishing to visit the altar. After the performances the audience is invited to stay and celebrate this special day El Día de los Muertos.

Teatro Paraguas is asking for patrons to provide proof of vaccination, and to wear masks inside the theatre, in order to protect everyone. Thank you for your understanding.

