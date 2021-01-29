Teatro Paraguas Expands Its Offerings on XERB.tv

Teatro Paraguas is expanding its "library" of virtual events available on XERB.tv, a Santa Fe-based online platform which hosts many independent film festivals, theatre companies, and other performance-based arts organizations.

Recordings of live plays on Zoom have been the principle fare so far offered by Teatro Paraguas, including Love in the DMZ by Julia Cameron, Volver Volver Volver by Leonard Madrid, and other plays by New Mexico playwrights.

Currently on the menu are a number of poetry readings recorded live on Zoom by various New Mexico poets, including Miriam Sagan and Damien Flores. With the poets' permission, future readings will become available as well.

The young Latino filmmakers of MandoStudios based in Santa Fe have been very busy lately, scripting and producing short films with a fresh and dynamic look. Amor de Madre and Tears are two of the titles by Armando Hernandez, Carlos Alberto de la Torre, and Israel Alvarez.

A classic yet surreal tale unfolds in Chilean playwright Sergio Vodanovic's one-act play entitled El Delantal Blanco (The White Uniform), centering on the questions of social privilege and class structure. Paola Vengoechea Martini and Sara Arana star in this Teatro Paraguas 2011 production, which was recorded in Spanish.

Una Nota de Lorca, the acclaimed flamenco concert by Companía Chuscales y Mina Fajardo at Teatro Paraguas which pays tribute to the famed Spanish poet, was recorded at Teatro Paraguas in November 2020 (using safe Covid precautions). It is available as well with a $10 viewing fee.

More offerings will become available in the future. Information about current menu may be found at teatroparaguas.org. Or simply browse our platform and the dozens of others offering exciting and unique programming on XERB.tv

Most of the Teatro Paraguas offerings are free, unless otherwise indicated. Teatro Paraguas gratefully accepts donations, and we appreciate the tremendous support of the community, particularly during the pandemic.