Summer Season 2019 Announced At The Spencer Theater For The Performing Arts

Make this an unforgettable summer with a live performance at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts! The stage action kicks off in late May and runs through late August with 17 outstanding shows and events designed to spice summer nights. The performances run the gamut from southern gospel, classic country, folk-rock, soft-disco rock and classical-crossover vocalists, patriotic salutes, a world-renowned boys choir, and children's musical theatre. It's all live on stage at the Spencer Theater, the finest spotlights in town. The world-class performance hall features supreme acoustics and intimate seating and is just 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso.

Tickets to all shows go on sale starting at 9 a.m. April 24. Public buffets ($20) are available at 6 p.m. before most shows, A full service cash bar also opens two hours before every performance. For ticket sales, show, and buffet menu information, call the Spencer Theater Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or visit the theater's official website at www.spencertheater.com.

What's on stage this season:

• Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ($39-$59). The Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winning Southern Gospel quartet (tenor, baritone & bass) sing praiseworthy and powerful platinum favorites with their rhythmic band. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

In June:

• Classic Country, Songs & Stories - starring Linda Davis & Friends Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ($39-$59). Traditional country classics - with the 3x Grammy-winning Davis together with her husband Lang Scott, a fellow Grammy-winner, and Bill Whyte, a singer-songwriter and award-winning radio broadcaster. This revered Nashville trio performs intimate, "Music City' styled acoustic sets. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• Missoula Children's Theatre's "The Snow Queen" Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. ($18 adults, $10 children). Approximately 50 to 60 children, ages 6-17, needed for the musical's various parts. Auditions: Monday, June 3 at 9 a.m. (Arrive at 8:30 a.m.) No experience necessary. Weeklong acting workshop is free.

• The Bellamy Brothers Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ($39-$59). The most successful duo in country music history are joined by their 6-man band performing chart-toppers: "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me," "Redneck Girl," "Old Hippie," and more. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

"Taste of the Spencer" Fundraiser Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m. ($70, all-inclusive). Hearty evening of hors d'oeuvres (carving stations, et al), fine wines, and live & silent auctions of trips, spa treatments, sporting adventures, motor vehicles, antiques, art, jewelry, home services and more. Proceeds benefit the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. Elegant fun!

• The 1ST Armored Division Band Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. (Free; limit 4 tickets). Military concert band performing patriotic and popular classics; Chief Warrant Officer Michael Jeffrey Moore conducting. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• Pablo Cruise Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ($39-$69). This 5-man band were The Kings Of 1970's disco-rock with a string of Top 10 hits: "Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye," Love Will Find A Way," Place In The Sun." Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

In July:

• Pam Tillis Acoustic Trio Show Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69). Classic Country superstar, Grammy-winning, CMA Female Vocalist of Year winner shares her falsetto-tinged singing style in her many soulful hits: "Mi Vida Loca," "It's Lonely Out There," "In Between Dances," "Spilled Perfume." Pam will be accompanied by guitar, mandolin, fiddle and keyboards. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• The All-American Boys Chorus - A Patriotic Salute In Song Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ($39-$59). Famed California-based choir of 39 boys ages 8-14 perform under the direction of Wesley Martin: "America The Beautiful," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Home On The Range," and more. The late Jackie Spencer's all-time favorite boys choir! Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ($39-$69). Bewitching look & sound-a-likes recreate Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac concert experience with distinctive vocals and mystical stage vibe in classics "Landslide," "Go Your Own Way," "Rhianna," and more. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• THE ULTIMATE ELO EXPERIENCE - A NEW WORLD RECORD Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ($39-$69). Tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra's pop and melodic rock classics with 16 musicians including 8-piece string section: "Evil Woman," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Xanadu," "Strange Magic," more. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• Deana Carter Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ($39-$69). Grammy & CMA winning singer-songwriter, recording artist and actress; a 90's era country music sensation appears with her band of 4 on guitars, bass and drums: "Strawberry Wine," "Did I Shave My Legs For This?," "We Danced Anyway," and more. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

In August:

• The Oakridge Boys Thursday, August 1 & Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ($86-$89). Multi award-winning country and gospel four-part harmony vocal group 50 years strong: "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue," "American Made," and more. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• The Fab Four Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m. ($76-$79). The world's greatest tribute to the Beatles with uncanny note-for-note sound and look, including three costume changes representing every phase of the Beatles' career. Classics "Yesterday," "Hey Jude," "Twist and Shout" rock the house. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• The Texas Tenors Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ($86-$89). Classical-crossover vocalists with cowboy appeal, this trio has garnered an international legion of fans and three Emmy Awards since first winning viewers' hearts on TV's "America's Got Talent" in 2009. Their concert programs weave effortlessly from John Denver to Puccini, Merle Haggard and Leonard Bernstein. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• Mark Chesnutt Thursday & Friday, August 22 & 23 at 8 p.m. ($76-$79). Consummate classic country singer and platinum recording artist, CMA superstar with 14 #1 hits, 23 Top Ten singles, Mark Chesnutt is one of the most played artists on country airwaves: "Blame It On Texas," "Brother Jukebox," "Thank God For Believers" and more. Joined on stage by his 8-man band New South. Pre-show (Friday only) buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.

• Albert Hammond Saturday, August 31 at 8 p.m. ($66-$69). A legendary folk-rock and cinematic pop music writer, performer and recording artist whose treasure trove of folk-rock songs and sun-kissed rhythms have won every award imaginable: "It Never Rains In California," The Air That I Breathe," "When I Need You," "To All The Girls I've Loved Before," and more. Pre-show buffet ($20) at 6 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You