Previews: BROADWAY DELIGHTS at Tri-M Productions

Musicals, once somewhat seldom produced in northern New Mexico, has within the past few years experienced something of a heyday in Santa Fe, thanks in part to the emergence of Tri-M (Millenial Music Makers) Productions. From Cabaret to Spring Awakening and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Form to Legally Blonde, the Santa Fe based musical theatre company founded by Marilyn Barnes and Kathleen Ritch has brought highly innovative and engaging musical theatre performances to Santa Fe audiences over the past several years.

Ian Noble, Travis Bregier, Bear Schacht, and Evan Aguilar;

photo by Hannah Machado

In addition to their main stage offerings, Tri-M has regularly offered musical theatre concerts and revues over the past several years; though these are frequently helmed by Barnes, this year’s concert, Broadway Delights (running this weekend, April 26-27), was facilitated and led by on stage Tri-M mainstays, Bear Schacht (Godspell, A Funny Thing… Forum, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, A Grand Night for Singing, Legally Blonde) and Evan Aguilar (Godspell, Cabaret).

Evan Aguilar and Melissa Riedel; photo by Hannah Machado

When asked about the title, Schacht said, “‘Delight’ is a great word to describe musical theater. For both the audience and the performer, that's what keeps you coming back. This concert is an opportunity to showcase local talent within the company, but my goal is for the program to be a little more personal and conversational, and to invite the audience in to share these musical moments together.”

Evan Aguilar and Jeremiah Vigil; photo by Hannah Machado

Putting together a compilation of musical theatre numbers is no small feat, particularly given the scope of talent within Tri-M’s company; Aguilar and Schacht began their recruitment, structural work, and direction in January. Continues Schacht, “there is a diverse selection of songs from shows like Aladdin, Shrek, Newsies, Follies, Fiddler on the Roof, Spamalot, and Mary Poppins. There will be some familiar favorites, but the program leans toward some of the less frequently heard selections.”

Evan Aguilar and Marina Heaney; photo by Hannah Machado

Those who have worked with Tri-M know that Aguilar, in addition to being a gifted actor and vocalist, is an immensely talented pianist; additionally, the company includes performances from Tri-M favorites Anna Balsamo, Natalie Bonelli, Travis Bregier, Rikki Carroll, Tyler Damron, Rachelle Elbert, David Foushee, Gail Funk, Divara Harper, Marina Heaney, Ian Noble, Jessica Pacheco, and Melissa Riedel and Jeremiah Vigil. “The energy and enthusiasm that all the singers have brought to the project has been fun to work with, and the brilliant accompaniment by Evan Aguilar is a delight in and of itself,” said Schacht. “I have had fun with this project and I am excited for people to get to see what we've been working on!”

Rachelle Elbert, Evan Aguilar, and Divara Harper;

photo by Hannah Machado

Broadway Delights will be presented by Tri-M Productions – Saturday, April 26th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, April 27th at 3:00 PM at the Universalist Unitarian Church (107 Barcelona Rd).

