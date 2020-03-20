Popejoy Announces 2020-2021 Season Headlined by HAMILTON

The wait is over! Popejoy Hall announces the 2020-2021 season headlined by HAMILTON.

"We will host 24 performances of HAMILTON over three weeks, from January 19 through February 7," Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall, revealed. "Since we announced last year that it was coming, the excitement for the show has been extraordinary. In so many ways, we expect it to be the biggest show ever in Popejoy Hall."

Four other shows complete the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico subscription series: Anastasia, The Cher Show, Hairspray, and Jersey Boys.

Additionally, Popejoy's Ovation Series features 21 excellent shows to round out the season, including The Temptations, Christmas with The 5 Browns, The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour, and Lucy Loves Desi.

Other highlights include a performance by Irish band Danú on St. Patrick's Day, A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, The TEN Tenors performing their concert Love Is in the Air, and the Capitol Steps.

"We are very proud of our season as a whole," said Tkach. "We know people are very excited to see HAMILTON here in New Mexico, and we hope that they enjoy all the great entertainment we have in store for them next season."

To subscribe, patrons choose either the five-show Broadway in New Mexico series or any four shows from the Ovation Series. Subscribers can add as many other shows as they like. However, only Broadway in New Mexico subscribers are guaranteed seats to HAMILTON.

Current season ticket holders can renew their subscriptions starting April 14. New subscriptions are available to the public beginning June 2. Subscriptions for the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at $230 for all five shows while an Ovation only subscription is available starting at $100 for four shows. To purchase subscriptions, patrons should visit popejoypresents.com/subscribe, or call (505) 277-9771 between the hours of 8:30am and 4pm, Monday through Friday.



The 2020-2021 Season in Popejoy Hall

The Righteous Brothers

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard

Sunday, October 18, 2020, 3:00pm

With a string of #1 hits, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin 'Feelin'," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts over four decades. After Bobby's passing in 2003, Bill Medley discovered Bucky Heard to help him recreate the Righteous Brothers magic. The concert experience features their biggest hits ..." Lovin 'Feelin'," "Soul and Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," and "Rock and Roll Heaven." Get ready to have the time of your life with the legendary Righteous Brothers.

Ailey II

Sunday, November 1, 2020, 6:30pm

Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the finest young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in America under the leadership of Sylvia Waters from 1974 to 2012, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. With Artistic Director Troy Powell at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as he brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company.

Sunday, November 8, 2020, 3:00pm

The Capitol Steps have been the darlings of democracy mockery since 1981. They've appeared on every political show on television but C-SPAN. (They'd do it, but would the public know it was satire?) Their 42 albums cover politics since the 1980s. These very funny men and women dig into the headlines of the day and create song parodies and skits about our national political figures. While their language is suitable for most audiences, their topics may not be. After all, they're talking about politicians.

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company

Friday, November 13, 2020, 7:30pm

ABT Studio Company, junior company of American Ballet Theatre, brings 12 rising stars between the ages of 16 and 20 to Popejoy Hall. These outstanding dancers, hailing from all over the globe, perform classical and neoclassical masterworks alongside contemporary and newly created works. The group commissions a variety of choreographers to create custom pieces for each season. ABT Studio Company brings the artistry, professionalism, and innovation of American Ballet Theatre to a worldwide audience.

Cirque Mechanics - Birdhouse Factory

Friday, November 20, 2020, 7:30pm

Welcome to Birdhouse Factory, a most unlikely setting for a circus where workers are acrobats and machines are circus props. A contortionist performs on a turntable powered by unicyclists and trampoline wall artists defy the laws of physics. Birdhouse Factory was inspired, in part, by the masterful industry murals of Mexican-born artist Diego Rivera, the outrageous illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg and the slapstick humor of Charlie Chaplin's film Modern Times. Cirque Mechanics returns to Popejoy with the true essence of the circus, replete with nostalgia and humor.

Anastasia

December 10-13, 2020

6 performances

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Albuquerque at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

Christmas with The 5 Browns

Friday, December 18, 2020, 7:30pm

Five polished musicians playing five highly polished grand pianos all on the same stage: that's the visual and acoustic wonder of Christmas with The 5 Browns. Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra, and Desirae all attended New York's Juilliard School, the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously. Their dynamic program of holiday favorites mixed with classical favorites includes "Carol of the Bells," "The Planets," and a truly fresh "Sleigh Ride." Few shows bring such incredible cheer.

Mariachi Christmas

Sunday, December 20, 2020, 3:00pm

Join us for a glorious New Mexican holiday tradition! Swirling dresses, lively violins, and joyous horns ring in the season like no other show. Come enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico as folklorico dancing accompanies the clear peal of trumpets in Popejoy's annual celebration, Mariachi Christmas. Now in its 22nd year, exuberant mariachi music by Mariachi Aztlán and dynamic dance by Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley reflect the traditions of Mexico at Christmas.

The Temptations

Sunday, January 10, 2021, 3:00pm

The history of The Temptations is the history of contemporary American pop. The Temps began their musical life in Detroit in the early 1960s when "The Way You Do the things You Do" turned the group into one of Motown Records 'biggest success stories. An avalanche of hits followed: "My Girl," "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "I Wish It Would Rain," "I Can't Get Next to You," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone." No matter the song, The Temptations always perform with an unmatched flair and class.

HAMILTON

January 19-February 7

24 performances

Subscription Performances: January 21-January 24

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Peking Acrobats

Friday, February 12, 2021, 7:30pm

The Peking Acrobats are better than ever. Back by popular demand, the group amazes audiences worldwide with their awe-inspiring acrobatics. Accompanied by a live orchestra, gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists, and tumblers bring an amazing mixture of entertainment and wonder to audiences of all ages. From death-defying balancing acts to mind-bending contortionists, The Peking Acrobats offers a show of astonishing spectacles one after another all night long.

Lucy Loves Desi

Performed by LA Theatreworks

Sunday, February 14, 2021, 3:00pm

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom tells the hilariously true behind-the-scenes story of I Love Lucy. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer - son of the show's creator Jess Oppenheimer - spins this witty tale of Lucy and Desi's battles with CBS, from who would play Lucy's husband to whether Lucy could really be seen pregnant on TV. With their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, serving as advisor, Oppenheimer's comedy brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of I Love Lucy itself.

Sweet Honey in the Rock®: A Tribute to Prince

Friday, February 19, 2021, 7:30pm

Sweet Honey in the Rock, the a cappella ensemble that has charmed audiences all over the globe, covers the music of Prince in their own inimitable way, as well as performing Sweet Honey favorites. The group mixes traditional African music, gospel, a touch of heightened feminist and civil-rights consciousness with some very strong and spiritual African-American performers. Their distinctive sound offers an earful of sweet, soulful harmony. Sign language interpreted.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, February 21, 2021, 3:00pm

With its unique sound, The Glenn Miller Orchestra earned its spot as one of the greatest bands of all time. From 1939 to 1944, the band had over 70 Top Ten hits, including "Moonlight Serenade," "In the Mood," "Tuxedo Junction," "A String of Pearls," and many more. Miller's band was in such demand that they performed three times a week on live radio, and made two movies, all while recording a legendary list of hits. This was the most popular big band of the 1940s, and it swings just as hot today.

The TEN Tenors

Love Is in the Air

Saturday, February 27, 2021, 8:00pm

Open your hearts to the The TEN Tenors in 2021 because Love Is in the Air! Touring North America, this concert celebrates the glory of love and features many of the best amorous pop songs, ballads and arias of all time. Their Love Is in the Air album features "Perfect," "God Only Knows," and "Shallow," just to give you a taste. Celebrated for their wonderfully vast repertoire, breathtaking arrangements and powerful live performances, The TEN Tenors honor the great classical tenors and composers and contemporary music's most popular artists.

The Cher Show

March 3-7, 2021

7 performances

Subscription Performances: March 4-7, 2021

The Tony Award®-winning musical! Her life. Her story. Her legend.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Viva MOMIX

Friday, March 12, 2021, 7:30pm

Viva MOMIX celebrates 40 years of innovation with a compilation of company favorites taken from all six of their shows. Their performance mixes traditional MOMIX styles of illusion, beauty, magic, fun, and inventiveness and transports audiences from the everyday to compelling fantasy worlds. Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines powerful dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent to create an entertaining experience that will surprise, enchant and astonish.

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour

Saturday, March 13, 2021, 8:00pm

Comedy Central's hysterically funny late night talk and news satire show has won 24 Emmys since its inception. "The Daily Show is more culturally relevant than ever," said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central. The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour features the comics behind the jokes that make America laugh every weeknight on the network's premiere late night show. Whether making fun of their failed dating lives, living life as a cat owner, or our current politics, the Daily Show writers find comedy everywhere and bring it all to the stage!

National Dance Company of Siberia

Sunday, March 14, 2021, 3:00pm

The National Dance Company of Siberia, celebrating 60 years of performances, brings to life traditional Siberian music, and elaborate choreography to captivate audiences. Each piece in this new show creates a symphony of folk dance, and the company's 55 dancers bring Siberia's heritage to the stage. The multiple costumes dancers wear feature intricate, elaborate, and kaleidoscopically colorful patterns. In front of an ornate backdrop that honor's Siberia's history, each dancer performs physically challenging and graceful feats. This is a spectacular show that earns rave reviews from audiences everywhere.

Danú

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 7:30pm

Spend St. Patrick's Day with Popejoy favorite Danú. They transport audiences on a joyful musical journey to Ireland, offering a moving and memorable performance, mixing traditional tunes with their own original songs. Danú's virtuosi musicians on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals celebrate the heart and soul of Irish music. You'll quickly understand why they have become one of the leading Irish ensembles today. Erin go bragh!

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul

Friday, March 19, 2021, 7:30pm

With a legendary career spanning generations, Aretha Franklin truly earned her title, "The Queen of Soul." Musician, vocalist, and composer Damien Sneed, who toured with her, created this tribute featuring four-time Grammy Award-winner and gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard. The show includes fresh renditions of Franklin's cherished hits including "Respect,""Bridge Over Troubled Water,""Think," "Until You Come Back To Me," "Freeway," "Natural Woman," and others. Sneed's multimedia tribute offers a tender, spiritual reflection on Aretha's life and music.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Saturday, March 20, 2021, 8:00pm

Robert Louis Stevenson's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, one of the great horror classics in literature, explores the idea that there is good and evil in everyone. The action revolves around noted doctor Edward Jekyll experimenting with a personality changing formula to release his dark side, Mr. Hyde. As the latter, he terrorizes all of London. Aquila Theatre's adaptation promises to be an unforgettable evening of spine-tingling, thoughtful, and exciting theatre.

Macbeth

Sunday, March 21, 2021, 3:00pm

The Tragedy of Macbeth begins on a deserted, mist-covered moor, as a battle-weary warrior encounters three witches who deliver a chilling prophecy: he will be crowned king. Macbeth immediately gains a new title one step removed from the throne. Armed now with a growing ambition, further fueled by his wife, Macbeth's lust for a power ultimately consumes him. He and Lady Macbeth succumb to paranoid visions, terrifying phantoms, and fragmenting sanity. Aquila Theatre breathes new life and vigorous dramatic fire into this wickedly famous work.

Bessie, Billie & Nina - Pioneering Women in Jazz

Sunday, March 28, 2021, 6:30pm

From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times. They wielded their exceptional talents to combat racial prejudice, sexism, and poverty. They spoke to and for the disenfranchised as women, African Americans, and artists. Bessie, Billie & Nina - Pioneering Women in Jazz features three dynamic vocalists: Charenée Wade and Camille Thurman, and Tahira Clayton. Backed by an all-female band, they celebrate the enduring legacies of these iconic artists with performances of the classic songs.

Hairspray

April 8-11, 2021

6 performances

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker).



Jersey Boys

May 13-16, 2021

6 performances

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS:

"Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)"





