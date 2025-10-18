PLAYS FOR THE PLANET Staged Readings On Environmental Crises to Run in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A one-hour program of staged readings of short plays on the environmental crises confronting communities, "Plays For the Planet" will run at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe, New Mexico on November 9 at 5 p.m. and November 10 at 7 p.m.

Communities are facing growing environmental crises at the local, national and international levels. Plays for the Planet addresses themes that include the ethics of having children at this time, the impact of American fossil fuel use on other countries, the role of climate change protests in public settings, the question of climate reparations to other countries, the impact of plastic and waste, animal rights and habitat loss, and more.

All of the plays to be presented have either been published by the Arts & Climate Initiative or have been commissioned by other theatre companies. The playwrights include Nicholas Billon, Chantal Bilodeau, Mindi Dickstein, Marcia Johnson, Joan Lipkin, Stephen Sewell, and Kevin Matthew Wong.

Internationally recognized for her theatre and advocacy work in LGBTQ+, disability, voting rights, and gender and racial justice, Joan Lipkin has been working in the area of climate change for a number of years. As a multi-discipline artist/activist who focuses on the intersection of performance and civic engagement, she is known for her work in short plays, rapid response theatre and devising, is widely published and produced, and the recipient of multiple awards.

Lipkin has published two plays and an essay through Climate Change Theatre Action. Her first climate play commissioned for CCTA, About that Chocolate Bar, was published in Lighting the Way and has had an estimated 50 productions throughout the United States and abroad. During the pandemic, she created a prototype for students to study climate change and create theatrical responses virtually or in person.

"As dire as some of these issues may be, the beauty of the plays we have selected is that they are short, imaginative, creative, and often humorous, offering another entry point into thinking about climate change and environmental justice," said Lipkin. "After all, when was the last time you saw a play that featured a polar bear wanting to shop for food at a Costco?"

Co-producer and fellow director Alisa Matlovsky brings years of activism, primarily in the world of animal welfare where she serves as NY Congressional District Leader for Humane World for Animals (formerly The Humane Society of the United States). “I am happy that Plays for the Planet intentionally includes the effects of environmental change on animals. These plays do more than tug at our heartstrings. Attention must be paid, and telling stories through theatre directs that attention in an extremely compelling way. I’m also excited to be presenting Plays for the Planet here in Santa Fe, which I consider my second home,” Matlovsky said.

"Climate change is here to stay so not only do we have to address it, we also have to learn to live with it," Chantal Bilodeau, the Artistic Director of the Arts & Climate Initiative, said. "Storytelling can be a powerful tool to help us understand what is at stake, remain courageous, and inspire us to take action in the short and long term."

Conservation Voters New Mexico is a statewide, nonpartisan nonprofit committed to connecting the people of New Mexico to their political power to protect our air, land and water for a healthy Land of Enchantment. CVNM does this by mobilizing voters, winning elections, holding elected officials accountable and advancing responsible public policies.

CVNM’s vision is for New Mexicans to thrive in just, resilient communities where our conservation and cultural values guide our decision-makers and public policies.

Established in 2004, Teatro Paraguas is New Mexico’s premiere bilingual theatre focusing on Hispanic/Latinx poetry and plays, and Santa Fe’s community theatre for plays, dance, poetry, music, and workshops.