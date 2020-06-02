New Mexico State University Theatre Department Holds Award Ceremony on Zoom

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On May 14, the NMSU Theatre Department held its awards ceremony, conducted remotely on Zoom, according to the Las Cruces Bulletin.

The Theatre Department's 2021 graduates also include Zulema Loya, Yamilex Holguin, Daniel Miller, Nick Check, Xodia Choate, Samuel Alvelais and Isaac Lucero.

Jenna Ivey and Nick Check were awarded senior scholarships from ASTC, presented remotely by Department Head Wil Kilroy.

Other winners during the event:

Outstanding community member: Denise Welsh, the president and long-time member of the American Southwest Theatre Company, the nonprofit that supports the NMSU Theatre Department. Welsh was also named this year's outstanding ASTC board member.

Outstanding student stage manager: Jazmen Escarcega, "The Wolves."

Actor in a supporting role: Nick Check, "Christmas Carol" and Ben Muckenthaler, "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Lead actor: Jenna Ivey and Billie De Billie V, both "Spelling Bee," and Yamilex Holguin, "Tomas and the Library Lady"

Best ensemble: The cast of "Spelling Bee"

Best student choreographer: Brianna Horvath for "Spelling Bee"

Outstanding student crew member: Imani Caldwell, sound in "Christmas Carol"

Bet student costumer designer: Yamilex Holguin, "Spelling Bee"

Best student sound design and for best lighting design: Daniel Miller (full-season award)

Best student scenic design: Samantha Armstrong, "Spelling Bee"

Bravo Award (to a senior with at least a 3.5 GPA who balanced academic excellence and theatre participation): Xodia Choate

Hershel Zahn Outstanding Theatre Student: Yamilex Holguin and Jenna Ivy

Faculty award, costume star: Yamilex Holguin

Faculty award, musical star: Jenna Ivy

Faculty award, tech star: Daniel Miller

Faculty award, acting star: Riley Merritt and Esther Rogge

The Ember Theatre Company, a student group, presented these student awards:

Giraffe award (taking risks): Riley Merritt

Ram (volunteerism): Timothy Ecton

Beaver (unique style): Max De Jong

Clown Fish (making people laugh): Gus Sanchez

Butterfly (most outgoing): Esther Rogge

Hen (mothering others): Jazmen Escarcega

Elephant (biggest heart): Amani Caldwell

Golden Retriever (most positive freshman): Josh Jackson

Duck (freshman who traveled the farthest to attend NMSU): Ben Muckenthaler

Owl (dedication to education): Xodia Choate and Daniel Miller

Panda (basically slept at the theatre): Jordan Jaramillo

Turtle (spoke with purpose and meaning): Zulema Loya

Songbird (music student): Kamryn Neill

Read the original story on Las Cruces Bulletin.

