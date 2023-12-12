Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

MY FAIR LADY Comes to Popejoy Hall in March

Performances run March 21 – March 24, 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico is pleased to announce that the Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is coming to Albuquerque March 21 – March 24, 2024 for six performances at Popejoy Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday December 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the UNM Bookstore Ticketing Office, online at popejoypresents.com, or by calling 505-277-4569 Monday – Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Group orders of ten (10) or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.

This touring production welcomes Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle, returning cast includes Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Nathan Haltiwanger as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins, Maeghin Mueller takes over the role of Mrs. Pearce, and Christopher Isolano joins the company as Zoltan Karpathy.

The production’s ensemble will feature Lauren Emily AlagnaNick BerkeEvan BertramNicholas CarrollShannon Conboy, Ryaan Farhadi, Andrew FehrenbacherKelly Gleason, Jackson Hurt, Michelle LemonDerek Luscutoff, Ashton Norris, Jessica Ordaz, Rafa Pepén, Kumari Small, Charlie Tingen, Gill Vaughn-Spencer , John Viso, Gerri Weagraff and Mary Beth Webber.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15h, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” Lincoln Center Theater’s production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” New York Magazine described it as “Enthralling,” adding that “Bartlett Sher’s glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking,” and Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY’s original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers. Casting by Binder Casting. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Rebecca Radziejeski, alongside assistant stage manager Zoe Steenwyk. James A. Woodard serves as company manager, alongside assistant company manager Abi Steinberg.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is produced by Crossroads Live North America.


