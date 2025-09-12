MJ THE MUSICAL TO Make Albuquerque Premiere At Popejoy Hall This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The multiple Tony Award-winning hit MJ The Musical, will play Popejoy Hall from December 10–14, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10am.

Jordan Markus, an original member of the First National Tour, stars in the title role of ‘MJ.’ Markus made his Broadway and National Tour debuts playing both ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ in the production. He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Erik Hamilton (Standby MJ, Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Kevin Cruz (Alejandro), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Kristin Stokes (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave), and Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble features Omarion Burke, Kolby Colmary, Joshua Dawson, ZuriNoelle Ford, Ui-Seng François, Andy Golden, Treston J. Henderson, Jahir L. Hipps, Skye Jackson-Williams, Faith Jones, Jacobi Kai, Rachel Lockhart, Michaela Marfori, Matteo Marretta, Kendrick Mitchell, Zion Mikhail Pradier, Tyrone Reese, Daria Pilar Redus, Avilon Trust Tate, and Brion Marquis Watson.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ takes audiences behind the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The musical has been seen by more than five million people worldwide on Broadway, across North America, London’s West End, Hamburg, and Melbourne.

The creative team includes scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Music supervision is by David Holcenberg, with orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, and music direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. Stage management is led by Nicole Olson, Xavier Khan, Alexander Pierce, and Lauren Taylor Winston. Company management is led by Eric Armstrong with Bianca Jean-Charles.