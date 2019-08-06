Julesworks Follies Returns For 59th Edition - Summer Simplify Episode: Or How To Keep It Cool

Julesworks Follies 59th Edition Summer Simplify Episode: Or How To Keep it Cool will be on Sunday August 18th at 7PM at Le Jean Cocteau Cinema.

Following a run of several successful seeming well enjoyed episodes of the Julesworks Follies, as they returned to staging their Live Variety Show on Sunday evenings at Santa Fe's beloved Jean Cocteau Cinema, the Julesworksers are gearing up to present their 59th Edition of Santa Fes Longest Running if not Beloved Live Vaudevillle-esque Variety Show with their Summer Simplify Episode: Or How To Keep it Cool Edition on Sunday August 18th at 7pm.

The Julesworks Ensembles 59h Episode presents Theatre, Music, Comedy, Stand Up Spoken Words, Dance! and much more.

Spearheaded by and starring Julesworksers Loyalists Danette Sills, Rose Provan, Ellchemi Ossorio, Jules, Yvette Michelle Martinez, with our youth outreach sensation GabeCat, & Christl McKenzies Clan who have grown up watching and now participating in Julesworks Follies the show. With more new original material by Provan, Sills and others and characters and other pieces intercut throughout the show as well as a live soundtrack provided by Terry Diers who returns with his musical cohorts including the likes of Eric Chappelle & Laird Hovland. Resident Musician Gregg Turner will also return again! Newcomers to the stage may rise from the audience including Michael Handler. Other acts to be confirmed possibly, life always depending as the performers generously donate their time talents and passions with the audiences, including puppeteer performer zombie musical maestro Devon Ludlow. And loads of audience participation encouraged including bring questions for the Rev Historians, Professor Ferg and more and the return of audience input Julesworks Mad Lib Style.

Amongst other new and returning elements will be a By the Kitty Kiddy Pool with Julesworks recurring theme throughout the night as well as reprising past characters, bits and concepts, we will reprise, refined and rebirthed of course, some of our recurring beloved bits including Ask the Revisionist Historian in which the audience can ask questions of our experts, including our masked young geniuses.

We strive, aim and hope in each show to meld returning talent and reprising and refining the scope of material mixed with new performers genres and styles and we aim to have music in the mix.

In attempts to help the world cool off, chill out and enjoy, this show will offer a few longer short playlets with the short bits peppered throughout of music, little stand up story telling tidbits, and plenty of skits to include the audience especially in our Open Slot Slot in which audience members can get on stage at the end of the show to share a short performance piece.

As usual, there may be literary poetical musical moments including Julesworksers Literary Outburst by Jules & Others Sometimes.

And, the Julesworksers will carry on the tradition that the show will end with an Ensemble Musical Finale by the troupe with audience participation encouraged.

Tickets are $5 and available now at: www.jeancocteaucinema.com





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You