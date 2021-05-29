EVERY BRILLIANT THING Will Bring Live Performances Back to the Black Box Theatre

Live performances will return to the Black Box Theatre with No Strings Theatre Company's production of Every Brilliant Thing. Performances will run June 11-27, 2021.

This lovely one-woman show featuring Autumn Gieb will mark the official opening of NSTC's 2020-2021 indoor season! There are only 33 seats per performance so reserve early.

You're six years old. Mom's in hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://no-strings.org/event.php?ID=210.