ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is Heading to Popejoy Hall

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make - and the people we become - once we've had a change in latitude. Popejoy Presents Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico is pleased to announce that Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will come to Albuquerque's Popejoy Hall. March 12 to 15, 2020. Pre-sales begin November 20, 2019.

Tickets are on sale to the general public November 22. To purchase tickets, visit popejoypresents.com, call 505-925-5858 or visit UNM Ticketing Services located at the UNM Bookstore or visit the new location on south campus at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. For groups of ten or more inquire at groups@popejoypresents.com.



Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.



ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE stars Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal.

The company also features Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger and Tyler Whitaker.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-Winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair & makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision & arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

