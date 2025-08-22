CHICAGO to Play Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque October 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The international smash-hit musical Chicago will return to Albuquerque this fall as part of the Popejoy Presents 2025–2026 season. Performances will take place at Popejoy Hall, with tickets on sale beginning Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording, the production has been seen in 36 countries by more than 33 million people worldwide.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover and, in her desperate attempt to avoid conviction, manipulates the press and the public alongside rival cellmate Velma Kelly. With showstopping songs, sensational dance numbers, and a satirical edge that feels ripped from today’s headlines, Chicago remains Broadway’s most electrifying show.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler, based on the original direction by Tony Award-winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award-winner Ann Reinking. The design team includes Tony Award-winners John Lee Beatty (set design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Ken Billington (lighting design), and Scott Lehrer (sound design). Robert Billig serves as supervising music director, with casting by ARC.

Chicago has dazzled audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa, and now Albuquerque audiences will have the chance to experience the iconic production live. Whether it’s your first Broadway musical or a return to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.

Tickets range from $62–$159 and are available at popejoypresents.com, by phone at (505) 277-4569, or in person at the UNM Ticket Offices inside the UNM Bookstore.