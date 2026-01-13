Albuquerque Little Theatre to Stage THE CHILDREN'S HOUR This Month

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Albuquerque Little Theatre will present THE CHILDREN’S HOUR, Lillian Hellman’s landmark drama, from January 30 through February 8, 2026, at its historic venue in Albuquerque.

Set in a girls’ boarding school in the 1930s, The Children’s Hour centers on teachers Karen Wright and Martha Dobie, whose professional and personal lives unravel after a student spreads a damaging lie. As the rumor gains traction, the play traces the devastating consequences of misinformation, social judgment, and fear, examining how unchecked accusations can permanently alter lives.

First produced in 1934, Hellman’s play remains notable for its exploration of truth, morality, and the destructive power of gossip. Nearly a century later, the themes of The Children’s Hour continue to resonate in a contemporary landscape shaped by rapid information sharing and public scrutiny.

Albuquerque Little Theatre’s production features an ensemble cast bringing Hellman’s characters to life through a staging focused on emotional realism and moral tension. The company notes that content advisories may apply.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dates: January 30 – February 8, 2026

Venue: Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM

Tickets are available at albuquerquelittletheatre.org/tickets or by calling the ALT Box Office at 505-242-4750, extension 2.

Founded in 1930, Albuquerque Little Theatre is New Mexico’s oldest community theatre, producing a wide range of plays and musicals while supporting arts education and community engagement throughout the region.