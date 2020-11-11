2020 Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair Cancelled

The fair was scheduled for Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at the Casper Events Center.

Casper Events Center has announced the cancellation of the 2020 community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair.

See their statement below:

"In order to protect the health and well-being of our community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair scheduled for Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at the Casper Events Center.

The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, performers and athletes is our top priority at the Casper Events Center. Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, so that we can quickly make adjustments should the CDC or local authorities recommend different or amended precautionary measures."

For more information about the Casper Events Center, visit: www.caspereventscenter.com

