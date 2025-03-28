inSPACE Fringe Award Revealed and Expressions of Interest Now Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yellow Brick Theatre Company's DUST has been awarded the inSPACE Fringe Award, and expressions of interest for Adelaide Festival Centre's 2026 inSPACE program are open to South Australian creatives.

Yellow Brick Theatre Company took home the inSPACE Fringe Award for their theatre work DUST. This award recognises the best new World Premiere work by a South Australian artist or collective. The theatre company will receive financial support and up to two weeks of rehearsal space, along with technical, marketing, and administrative support, culminating in a showing as part of the 2026 inSPACE program at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Yellow Brick Theatre Company Creative Director Charlaina Thompson: “DUST was a personal labour of love. A true story of our ancestors. For DUST to be recognised and acknowledged is a dream come true. We did it for the miners and to keep the memories of those who perished in the Lofthouse disaster of 1973 alive. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and pride to be able to work with inSPACE and continue to share this trilogy of work with the world.”

Adelaide Fringe Executive Director Programs and Development Jo O'Callaghan: "Collaborating with Adelaide Festival Centre on the annual inSPACE award at Adelaide Fringe has created many opportunities for artists to develop their work beyond Adelaide Fringe, ensuring a necessary framework for continued success and year-round opportunities for independent South Australian artists."

Throughout its more than 20-year history, the inSPACE program has showcased a variety of genres, including theatre, dance, visual arts, music, and interdisciplinary works, while offering South Australian independent artists a unique opportunity for support, encouragement, and invaluable feedback, with works-in-progress presented to an invited audience of arts critics, industry experts, and the public at Adelaide Festival Centre's Drama Centre Rehearsal Room.

The program has proudly collaborated with organisations such as Vitalstatistix, Slingsby, and Brink, and alumni including Erin Fowler, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Finegan Kruckemeyer, who have gone on to forge successful arts industry careers.

Adelaide Festival Centre Programming Executive Callan Merrispring: “We are excited to continue the incredible work of Adelaide Festival Centre's inSPACE program, supporting artists to bring their ideas to life. After more than 20 years and thousands of artists later it's still a delight to nurture and encourage the creativity of artists and theatre makers. When the applications start to roll in, we get excited about all the world class inspiration right here in South Australia.

“The inSPACE Fringe award, presented since 2010, is an important part of Adelaide Festival Centre's recognition of the incredible local talent who present their performances on stage every year. Staging new work is always a big risk for artists, and we are extremely proud of the work South Australian artists continue to create.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “Since its launch in 2002, inSPACE has led the way in artistic innovation and excellence, providing support to South Australian artists. This program reflects Adelaide Festival Centre's commitment to ‘arts for all' by nurturing and highlighting the professional growth of local talent. I'm excited to see the innovative works featured in the 2026 program.”

South Australian artists and creatives are now invited to apply for Round 1 2026 inSPACE Creative Development Program. Applications close 12 May 2025. Please apply here.

