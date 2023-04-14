Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide Debut

Performances run from May 11 to 13.

Apr. 14, 2023  
Sydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide Debut

Sydney Dance Company takes to the stage direct from sell-out Sydney and Canberra shows with the spellbinding triple-bill Ascent which is set to premiere in Adelaide at the Dunstan Playhouse from May 11 to 13.

In an inspired triple-bill, Ascent features the work of three leading contemporary choreographers, with the world premiere of Spanish choreographer Marina Mascarell's The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird, the reprise of Antony Hamilton's Helpmann Award winning Forever & Ever and Rafael Bonachela brings the world premiere of I Am-ness to Adelaide.

Brimming with physicality, Ascent marries world-class contemporary dance with boundary-breaking futuristic experimentation. Full of electric movement and emotional force, Ascent is a powerful and arresting portrait of contemporary dance and its potential to move, thrill and activate audiences.

Brought to life by Sydney Dance Company's superb ensemble, Ascent is a sensorial delight featuring immersive installations and compelling musical scores. Exploring themes of humanity, technology and nature, this is an unmissable creative union which is forceful, splendid and electrifying.

Sydney Dance Company Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela: "After incredible sell-out seasons at Sydney Opera House and Canberra Theatre Centre, I am beyond thrilled to bring Ascent to Adelaide Festival Centre.

"We wanted to start the year on a high with Ascent - a powerful triple-bill that will uplift and captivate audiences as we take them on a journey through three bold, emotive and energising works. I am delighted to be able to share this season with the audiences of Adelaide."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Sydney Dance Company is always a welcome addition to Adelaide Festival Centre's programming. On previous visits to our city, Sydney Dance Company have delighted and engaged Adelaide audiences of all ages leading to sell-out shows. Ascent looks to continue that tradition."

I Am-ness

Choreography Rafael Bonachela

Music Lonely Angel, meditation for violin and strings by Peteris Vasks

Lighting Design Damien Cooper

Costume Design Rafael Bonachela

Costume Design Realisation Aleisa Jelbart

The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird

Direction Marina Mascarell

Choreography Marina Mascarell in collaboration with Sophie Jones, Jesse Scales, Lucy Angel, Coco Wood, Liam Green, Dean Elliott, Emily Seymour, Jacopo Grabar, and Luke Hayward

Music Nick Wales

Set & Costume Designers Lauren Brincat and Leah Giblin

Lighting Design Damien Cooper

Forever & Ever

Direction Antony Hamilton

Music Julian Hamilton

Costume Design Paula Levis

Lighting Design Ben Cisterne



Review: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo
Review: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
Opening night attendance was high, so hurry to book.
John Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National Tour Photo
John Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National Tour
He is the world's foremost psychic medium and author of numerous critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers.   Australian fans have embraced John since his first tour. 
Graduate Singers Presents Splendour Concert Next Month Photo
Graduate Singers Presents 'Splendour' Concert Next Month
Graduate Singers will present Splendour, their first concert for the 2023 season to be performed on Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm in St Peter’s Cathedral.
Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023 Photo
Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023
The Recitals Australia Autumn Lunch Hour Series returns from April 12 through to July with the sounds of some of the best emerging local and residing talent that South Australia has to offer.

More Hot Stories For You


Sydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide DebutSydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide Debut
April 14, 2023

Sydney Dance Company takes to the stage direct from sell-out Sydney and Canberra shows with the spellbinding triple-bill Ascent which is set to premiere in Adelaide at the Dunstan Playhouse from May 11 to 13.
The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIAThe University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA
April 14, 2023

The Wonderful World of Dissocia is an off-the-wall, at times hilarious, at times disturbing, ultimately thought-provoking play featuring unique characters and wondrous settings which contrast to a degree rarely seen in theatre.
John Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National TourJohn Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National Tour
April 4, 2023

He is the world's foremost psychic medium and author of numerous critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers.   Australian fans have embraced John since his first tour. 
Graduate Singers Presents 'Splendour' Concert Next MonthGraduate Singers Presents 'Splendour' Concert Next Month
April 4, 2023

Graduate Singers will present Splendour, their first concert for the 2023 season to be performed on Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm in St Peter’s Cathedral.
Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023
April 4, 2023

The Recitals Australia Autumn Lunch Hour Series returns from April 12 through to July with the sounds of some of the best emerging local and residing talent that South Australia has to offer.
share