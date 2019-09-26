STARC Productions Presents FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune comes to the Bakehouse Theatre from Oct 9th - 19th.

Two lonely hearts. A New York apartment. The light of the moon. A recipe for love...or is it?

STARC Productions returns to the Bakehouse Theatre this October with the much loved romance Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

The play is a fly-on-the-wall experience of the heart-warming, sometimes comical and often deeply personal and intimate moments shared between two working class middle-aged New Yorkers in the final hours of their first date.

Set in Frankie's Manhattan apartment, away from the prying eyes of the big city, the characters embark upon a journey of self-discovery and acceptance along which they guide and support each other and through which they are able to bond and grow as they debate whether or not to take a chance on love.

It is a story of human connection, unlikely attraction, the discovery of trust and above all else, love and our very human need to be loved.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You