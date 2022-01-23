Projekt Moxie to Present Contemporary Dance Piece DECLIVITY

Projekt Moxie brings together four of the most exciting, emerging South Australian contemporary dancers and two highly-experienced, acclaimed, local choreographers in an initiative to ignite the community and create opportunities for the "next generation" of professional dance artists. The outcome of this initiative is Declivity; a contemporary dance double bill, created by Lina Limosani (Winner Best Dance & Peace Foundation Awards 2018 Adelaide Fringe) and Daniel Jaber (Winner Best Dance 2010 Adelaide Fringe Awards), a world-premiere for the 2022 Adelaide Fringe Festival. The production will run from March 15th through the 19th at The Odeon Theatre.

As a starting point, the choreographers took inspiration from the man, the life, the artist, and the work of literary icon Edgar Allen Poe and has resulted in two highly-contrasting works;

Lina said: 'This new work for 'Declivity' draws on Poe's recurring gothic themes around the double nature of his female ladies, who are both deathly and deadly, both fated and fatal, weak and strong, and both feminine and monstrous. Full of wild imaginings, this fast paced yet softly spoken work is a strange mixture of the light and the dark."

Daniel said: "Poe's 'The Premature Burial', and 'The Masque of the Red Death' prompted me to dissected the thematics of both texts and investigate my own personal connection to the fear of death, and epidemiology. My contribution to the program is a love letter that celebrates and honours the resilience of my queer peers, those who did and did not survive the AIDS crisis."

Declivity takes its audience on a rollercoaster through various theatrical terrains. From the gothic, fantastical world of Limosani's highly theatrical, supernatural work, to the vulnerable, sensitivity of Jaber's work that speaks to the precariousness of human life. The evening promises to compel and entertain through ferocious physicality, sophisticated choreographic assemblage, rigorous dramaturgy, dynamic emotional range and high energy.

Declivity will feature four dancers: Jean Bennett, Gemma Ivens, Jess Minas and Amelia Watson, all Adelaide College of the Arts Graduates (2020/21), selected through a rigorous audition process.

Having just graduated in December 2021, emerging dance artist Jean Bennett said: "As a recent graduate, Projekt Moxie holds incredible importance to my artistic development and personal career objectives within the arts industry. Having the opportunity to be mentored in a Professional environment with two award-winning choreographers not only holds indispensable value to me as an emerging artist, it simultaneously acts as a launchpad for my career within the arts industry."

2020 Adelaide College of the Arts dance graduate Amelia Watson said: "Projekt Moxie is an important professional development opportunity that comes at a pivotal point in my career as an emerging dance artist. Thus far the creative process has involved: improvisation, thematic discussions, practical research and an epiphany or two along the way. Projekt Moxie has inspired and reignited my passion for dance making and performance."

Daniel wanted to work with emerging performers to "expand my own sense of what is happening in the world culturally, and to provide emerging dancers with a vehicle for the development of their artistic voice and practice. I hope that our work will help provide a pathway into the professional sector for them - a landscape where opportunity for paid employment as an emerging performer is scarce, particularly and ever more so with Covid-19."

Lina "thoroughly believe(s) that anchoring one's artistic development in a demanding, inspiring and professional environment can bring out greatness in young performers. Projekt Moxie embraces a holistic experience through its various facets, providing talented young dancers with an unparalleled breadth of knowledge and an unequaled transition into the dance world. I look forward to seeing these dancers ignite the local dance landscape here in Adelaide."

