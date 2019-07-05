Photo Flash: THE BOOK OF MORMON Opens at Festival Theatre, Adelaide

The Book of Mormon opened on June 29 at Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre. See red carpet photographs below!

The show continues its ticket lottery, in which a limited number of $30 tickets are sold by ballot before each performance. Entries will only be accepted in person, on the form provided, at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $30 each. Only one entry is allowed per person for a maximum of two tickets. Entries are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the ballot and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Tickets are subject to availability and please note, the Festival Centre box office is a cashless box office.

The Book of Mormon has notched up 907 Australian performances since opening at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2017 for a one year run, before moving to the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 2018 where it played for a further year. The sold out Brisbane season closed on 1 June.

Winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre album and four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, The Book of Mormon set a record for the highest grossing on-sale of any musical theatre production in Sydney's history with more than 45,000 tickets sold by the end of the first day of public sales, and is the highest grossing musical in the Princess Theatre's 159-year history in Melbourne.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormonhas choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced in Australia by Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost.

Tickets available now at BookOfMormonMusical.com.au





