MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Comes to Independent Theatre

It's the oldest profession in the world. But despite the passing of centuries, ladies of the night are still enough to give some people an attack of the vapours.

Certainly it was a touchy subject when George Bernard Shaw first penned his controversial play in 1894. It was banned by the British censor for almost 30 years for being "immoral and improper."

Leading lady Vivie Warren is something of a rarity in late 19th century England, having graduated with Honours from the prestigious Cambridge University and having a job lined up with an actuary in London.

But she is stunned to discover that her elite education has been funded by her mother's disreputable earnings from a string of continental brothels.

In classic George Bernard Shaw fashion, this witty play is madcap on the surface, with a barb in its tail, as it fuels a provocative debate still raging in society today.

Mrs Warren's Profession plays like a tennis rally with the mother-daughter back and forth leaving you contemplating where rightness truly lies.

Adelaide's beloved Independent Theatre continues its outstanding 35th anniversary season bringing its unique style and panache to this classic comedy.

Date: 15 - 23 November 2019

Location: Goodwood Theatre 166a Goodwood Road, Goodwood, SA 5034

Website: https://www.independenttheatre.org.au/

Show times:

15 November - 7.30pm

16 November - 7.30pm

17 November - 4.00pm

19 November - 6.30pm

20 November - 6.30pm

21 November - 7.30pm

22 November - 7.30pm

23 November - 2.00pm & 7.30pm

Tickets available now at: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=439711





