 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; THE BOY FROM OZ Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 01, 2025
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; THE BOY FROM OZ Leads Best Musical! Image
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Dee Farnell - PRIMETIME - Adelaide Festival Centre 31%

Sarah-Louise Young - AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH - The Garden of Unearthly Delights 26%

Joanne Hartstone - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 16%

Carolyn Lam - VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS CANDLELIGHT CONCERT - The Capri Theatre 14%

Marc Clement - A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION - Holden Street Theatres 13%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Williams - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 36%

Vanessa Redmond - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society 21%

Linda Williams - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 20%

Jethro Pidd & Inkie Elliott-Potter - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 17%

Erin Fowler - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 6%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Humphries - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 32%

Gillian Cordell, Emily Currie, Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 18%

Kate Wooding - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 13%

Ailsa Paterson - THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 12%

Jessie Chugg - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 8%

Shelley Hampton, Emily Dalziel - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 8%

Zoe Hourigan - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 6%

Lilian Johns - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Little Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kristian Latella - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre 25%

David Sinclair - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 23%

Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 19%

Adam Goodburn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA 17%

Mitchell Butel - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 12%

Erin Fowler - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 19%

Odd Sockz Theatre - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 18%

David Sinclair - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre 11%

Jessie Chugg - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 9%

Jessica Arthur - THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 9%

Nick fagan - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 8%

Bella Wheatland - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 7%

Mark Wickett - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 6%

Shannon Rush - HOUSEWORK - State Theatre Company South Australia 6%

Eryn Kralj - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - The Little Theatre 4%

Dave simms - ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 3%

Best Ensemble
BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 21%

COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 18%

THE WATSONS - University of Adelaide Theatre Guild 12%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 8%

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 8%

HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 5%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 5%

THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 5%

MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 4%

MARYS EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 4%

THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Her Majesty's Theatre 2%

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 2%

THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory 1%

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Lloyd - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 29%

Mark Oakley - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 23%

Zack Brittan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Guild Student Society 12%

Richard Parkhill - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 9%

Ella Anderson - MOSQUITOES - Theatre Guild Student Society 8%

Josh Manoa - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 8%

Richard Parkhill - A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION - Holden Street Theatres 6%

Nigel Levings - JACK MAGGS - State Theatre Company South Australia 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Peter Johns - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 28%

Liam Phillips - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S society 28%

Matthew Rumley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 19%

Kristin Stefanoff - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 17%

Jessica Bigg - THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP - Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre 8%

Best Musical
BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre 24%

COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 24%

BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 17%

THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS - Goodwood Theatre 15%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 10%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 10%

Best New Play Or Musical
TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre 47%

MARY’S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatre 17%

DEAR SON - State Theatre Company South Australia and Queensland Theatre 16%

THE ENCHANTED P*NIS - Eliza Hall Prospect 13%

CHICKEN - The Courtyard of Curiosities 7%

Best Performer In A Musical
Ava-Rose Askew - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre 27%

Aidan Salmon - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 16%

Sarah Hamilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 12%

Sam Mannix - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 8%

Andrew Crispe - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 7%

Dee Farnell - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 7%

Casey Donovan - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 6%

David Gauci - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 6%

Marina Prior - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 5%

Lisa Simonetti - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 3%

Christie Whelan Browne - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 2%

Nathan O'Keefe - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Robyn Brooks - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre 19%

Kate Wooding - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - The Little Theatre 18%

Thomas Midena - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 12%

Zoe Russell-Von Bujdoss - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - The Little Theatre 10%

Brant Eustice - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Holden Street Theatres 8%

Airlie Windle - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 7%

Nick fagan - ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 6%

Brant Eustice - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 5%

Emily currie - ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 5%

Eva O’Connor - CHICKEN - The Courtyard of Curiosities 4%

Atticus Chave - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 4%

Lyn Wilson - THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Independent theatre 2%

Best Play
THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 19%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Her Majesty's Theatre 13%

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 12%

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 11%

HANGMEN - Red Phoenix Theatre 9%

MOSQUITOES - Theatre Guild Student Society 8%

THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 7%

THE OTHER PLACE - The Adelaide Rep 7%

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 6%

HOUSEWORK - State Theatre Company South Australia 3%

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES - Blue Sky Theatre 3%

THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Independent theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company 24%

Adam Goodburn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S Society 18%

Don Oswald - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 12%

Oona Stephen - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 11%

Shannon Norfolk - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 10%

Jessie Chugg - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 8%

Tahneisha Mottishaw - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 7%

Ailsa Paterson - JACK MAGGS - State Theatre Company South Australia 6%

Leah Klemm - THE ACTRESS - The Arts Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Short - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre 23%

Kristin Stefanoff - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 20%

Will Everest - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 17%

Zoe Hourigan - I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - The Mercury CX 17%

Max Lyandvert - THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS - State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company 9%

Andrew Howard - JACK MAGGS - State Theatre Company South Australia 9%

Conille Solomon - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Magourilos - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company 22%

Tegan Gully-Crispe - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre 21%

Darcy Wain - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim 15%

Brady Lloyd - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 14%

Kate Anolak - COME FROM AWAY - Therry Theatre 12%

Trevor Anderson - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 7%

Eloise Quinn-Valentine - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 6%

Stephen Tongun - COME FROM AWAY - The Arts Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tegan Gully-Crispe - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company 23%

Eva Wilde - MARY'S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatres 15%

Lindy leCornu - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 13%

Maxwell Whigham - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre 11%

Finty McBain - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 10%

Lily Watkins - MOSQUITOES - The Little Theatre 9%

Frederick Pincombe - THE PENELOPIAD - The Little Theatre 6%

Henry Chipperfield - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 6%

Josh coldwell - HANGMEN - Red Phoenix 4%

Ashi Mashoof - MOSQUITOES - Little Theatre 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society 51%

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS - Mercury Cinema 25%

MARY’S EIGHTEENTH - Holden Street Theatre 24%

Favorite Local Theatre
The Arts Theatre 24%

Northern Light Theatre Company 21%

The Little Theatre 20%

Goodwood Theatre and Studios 16%

Holden Street Theatres 12%

Therry Theatre 3%

The Mill 3%

Marion Domain 2%

Wrong region? Click here.

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Australia - Adelaide News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos