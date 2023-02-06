Ismo Will Embark On An Australian Tour in 2023

The ultimate observer, Ismo is able to make people see familiar things anew through his unique perspective. He returns to Australia in April with his brand new show.

Ismo started his comedy career in 2002 in his home country of Finland; becoming one of the top performing comedians in the country today. There, Ismo wrote and starred in two seasons of his own sitcom, Ismo, and also filmed four DVD specials.

The comedian made his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of The Funniest Person in the World. In December 2015, he relocated to Los Angeles from Finland and now performs to sold-out crowds around the world including US, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Europe.

He has also gained attention at the biggest comedy festivals including: Just For Laughs (Montreal, Toronto, Sydney and Bermuda), Sydney Comedy Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and The New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Ismo can be seen regularly performing in LA clubs and headlining across the US.

In 2019, Ismo made his debut appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden with an overwhelming response. The comedian also appeared on a couple of episodes of NBC's Bring The Funny. He teamed up with Merriam Webster to release a digital comedy series of videos roasting the English language. He's also appeared on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly,and became the first Finnish comedian to perform on Conan in 2018. Ismo's clip from Conan has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 72 million views.

Tour Dates

Melbourne Greek Centre, Mezz 4-23 April

Sydney Factory Theatre Monday 24 April

Perth Rechabite Hall 26 & 27 April

Brisbane* Powerhouse 29 & 30 April