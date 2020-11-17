Gold Coast Secures Australian Premiere Of FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

It was announced today that the Australian Premiere of the hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody has been secured for the Gold Coast. Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will open at The Star Gold Coast on 11 February 2021, with seasons Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane following.

Fans should register for the pre-sale at www.friendsmusical.com.au and be in the running to win an overnight stay at The Star, a VIP cast meet and greet, and The Star Gift Cards.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody will be directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer. The cast will be announced shortly.

We know this news will make your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+

