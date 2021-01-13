Gillian English Brings SHE WOLF to Adelaide Fringe

A show about Shakespeare's propaganda concerning Queen Margaret of Anjou from 500 years ago to shine a light on where we are in the 21st century.

Daughter, princess, wife, queen, mother, warmonger, widow and crone... monster? Queen Margaret of Anjou - the original Cersei Lannister; model for Claire Underwood; a woman so cutthroat and cold she would make Lady Macbeth sh*t her pants. Only none of that is true and the way we view women in positions of power hasn't changed much.

Margaret was a French Princess and an English Queen. Demonized in her time and mythologized through history, she has become more legend than lady. But who was Queen Margaret; where was the divide between personal and personal and political? 'She Wolf' is a comedic exploration of the infamous Queen as presented by Shakespeare in 4 monologues that laid the foundation for a mythical monster. Age recommendation 16+.

Dates: Feb 19 - Mar 6, 2021 (no Sun/Mon)

Times: 8:45pm

Venue: Hell's Kitchen in the Rhino Room

Tickets: Full Price: $30, $25 concession

TO BOOK TICKETS visit: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/she-wolf-af2021