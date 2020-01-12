GONE GIRLS Comes to 2020 Adelaide Fringe

Adelaide's award winning theatre maker Patrick Livesey (The Boy, George 2019 Adelaide Fringe) returns to Holden Street with his brand new drag satire, Gone Girls, for the 2020 Adelaide Fringe.

Gone Girls stars Patrick Livesey as Julia Gillard and Melbourne Green Room Award winner Annabel Larcombe as Julie Bishop. Julia and Julie may have left politics, but that doesn't mean they're over it. They rose to the top of #auspol until it all came crashing down. Men ruined their dreams and now they are a duo united by rage and spurred on by revenge.

In Gone Girls they tear through the halls of Parliament and the last decade of Australian politics, taking a sledgehammer, an axe and a vial of poison to the Patriarchy and its army of red and blue ties. It's about #auspol, misogyny and getting what you deserve. Canberra has it coming!

Gone Girls plays in The Studio at Holden Street Theatres, 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh from 3 to 15 March.

Patrick Livesey is an award-winning actor, writer and producer born in Adelaide and based in Melbourne. In 2017, Patrick graduated from the Victorian College of the Arts with a BFA in Theatre Practice. Since graduating, Patrick has written, produced and starred in the one-man show, The Boy, George earning him the NZ Fringe Tour Ready Award as well as a nomination for Best Performance from the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

He subsequently took this work on tour around Australia and New Zealand.

In March of this year, Patrick performed in the hit political satire #KWANDA at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, written by Tom Ballard and directed by Alan Brough. Patrick is currently touring his latest original work, Gone Girls, around Australia, a show he wrote, produced and stars in.

Tickets are priced from $15.00 - $27.00 and may be purchased through FringeTix

