Flamenco At Gluttony With The World Premiere Of Evocación!

Fresh from sold out shows at the Darwin Fringe Festival, 'Evocación' features a 5-piece ensemble, performing traditional Flamenco music and dance, with a contemporary frame. Why travel to Spain when you can enjoy homegrown Flamenco here? Evocación explores the visceral reactions audiences have to live Flamenco and exposes them to the rich and varied Andalusian culture.

Produced and directed by Zoe Vélez with a diverse and highly skilled cast from around Australia, the show features; Kieren Ray on guitar, Adrian van Nunen on cajon (percussion), soloist dancers Chachy Peñalver and Roshanne Wijeyeratne and lead singer Zoe Vélez.

Evocación's artists perform constantly at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, where they have been twice awarded Best Dance (Weekly) and Best Ensemble (Weekly). They have also played at; WOMADelaide, Adelaide International Guitar Festival, Hawkes Bay Arts Festival (New Zealand), Sydney Fringe Festival, Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Festival and Woodford Folk Festival and the Darwin Guitar Festival.

Founded in 2013 by Zoe Vélez, Flamenkisimo aims to acquaint more Australian audiences with this UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage listed art form. Featuring high calibre Australian Flamenco artists, they have sold out shows in Sydney, Canberra, Darwin and Hobart. Flamenkisimo is a regular feature at the Sydney Fringe Festival, Hobart's Salamanca Arts Centre and Sydney's Foundry616.

EVOCACIÓN PLAYS AT GLUTTONY, UKIYO, FROM 15-20 MARCH. Tickets are $24.50-$36 and can be purchased online at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/evocacion-af2022

For more information please visit https://evocacion.com.au/