FORGET ABOUT PIERRE Comes to Auburn Frenchfest in September

Forget About Pierre, an original cabaret-style musical created by fellow composers, Jen de Ness and Bill Atkinson, will be performed by the Jen de Ness Fleurieu Quartet as part of the Auburn Frenchfest on 9th and 10th September, 2023.

This entertaining cabaret about romance and heartbreak in the City of Love comes to life through a fun narrative with jazz-tinged vocals, supported by slick guitar and soulful strings. Well-loved originals, such as Forget about Pierre, No More Goodbyes and Two-timing Lover, blend harmoniously with well-known favourites, such as I love Paris, Les Feuilles Mortes (Autumn Leaves), The Man I Love, and the final sing-along, C’est Magnifique.

Jen and Bill wrote Forget about Pierre as a joyful spin off from their ever-popular cabaret, Green Tile Tango. “Jaquie, a character who appears in Green Tile Tango, is always an audience favourite, so it made good sense to write a cabaret featuring her story”, said Jen. “The show celebrates falling in and out of love, and tells the story of a Jaquie, an ex-Moulin Rouge show dancer, recovering back home in Australia after a passionate affair with Pierre.”

Join the Fleurieu Quartet to come and help Jacquie survive the rigours of love in this captivating performance by Jen de Ness, with Bill Atkinson, guitar, Sam Greer, ‘cello, and Robin Anthony, violin. Ex-Western Australian Symphony Orchestra Principal Violinist, Ashley Arbuckle, wrote the string arrangements on four of their originals. The remainder of the string arrangements were written for the show by Bill Atkinson.

Auburn Frenchfest has many wonderful shows and events on offer, so why not head to the beautiful Clare Valley on the weekend of 8th to 10th September, to join in the celebration of all things fun and French!

Jen de Ness Fleurieu Quartet performs Forget About Pierre at 9pm on Saturday 9th September in the Auburn Institute (book Click Here), and at 12.15pm on Sunday 10th in the Rising Sun Marquee (book here).