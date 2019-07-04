Christian Hull Announced As Special Guest Host For FEAST QUIZ NIGHT

Feast (Adelaide's LGBTQI Arts and Cultural Festival) Quiz Night fundraiser is back in 2019 and we're absolutely thrilled to announce our special guest host CHRISTIAN HULL.

Christian is a hilarious comedian and star of many witty videos that have gone viral such as "Lies You Have Told Your Kids and his satirical Growing Up In ... series. Check out Christian's Growing up in Adelaide video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlFpxAjy71A

"GOD I'M EXCITED FOR THIS!!! I'm coming for you Adelaide," said Hull.

Says Feast General Manager Helen Sheldon "I love everything about Christian! His delivery, his wit and like all very funny people, his ability to drill down to the minutiae - we are so thrilled to have him host Feast's annual Quiz Night Fundraiser."

In his long-term role as National Digital Video Producer, Christian has created hours of hilarious content for the national Carrie & Tommy Show. Hosted by The Project's Carrie Bickmore and comedian Tommy Little. Christian's talent was so apparent that he ended up as a regular in front of the camera given the honour of high-powered duties like interviewing Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith. It has been the videos shot at home after work at a prolific and consistent rate of a few a week, with hilarious characters including his hugely popular alter-ego 'Trish', that have earned Christian his loyal online following. From here Christian started his own Complete Drivel podcast - a chart-topping iTunes mainstay which he began performing as a live show to big theatres and comedy clubs in 2018 to 100% sold out houses - with 7889 of a possible 7890 tickets sold across 8 cities.

Come and experience what is guaranteed to be one of the best quiz nights you'll go to with fun games, fabulous prizes, live auctions and glittering entertainment -hosted by the marvellous Christian Hull. This is a great opportunity to see Christian up close and personal before he and long-time BFF Tanya Hennessy perform their Low Expectations Tour in September at Thebarton.

There will be bar facilities with a wonderful variety of beverages so what are you waiting for?

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. $20 | $15 individual tickets or $160 Table of 8 + Booking Fee

Ticket link: https://www.feast.org.au/events/feast-quiz-night/





