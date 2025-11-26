Goodwood Theatre & Studios Reveals 2026 Adelaide Fringe Season

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodwood Theatre & Studios (GTS) has announced its 2026 Adelaide Fringe season, unveiling an expanded program highlighting world-class theatre, new Australian work, emerging South Australian voices, and large-scale community engagement initiatives. The announcement marks the company’s most ambitious Fringe season to date.

The headlining production will be CADEL: Lungs on Legs, fresh from its award-winning, sold-out season at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival. Starring Connor Delves, the work follows a story of resilience and ambition that critics have described as “unforgettable.” The production will receive its South Australian premiere as part of the GTS program.

“This is the best production we have ever supported,” said Simone Avramidis, Artistic Director and Event Manager. “To bring a show of this calibre, and this heart, to our local community is a triumph. We can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

The 2026 GTS Fringe lineup will feature more than 30 performances across theatre, dance, comedy, music, visual arts, and immersive experiences. The season will include world premieres and Australian premieres, offer a platform for emerging South Australian companies, and expand the newly introduced Little Reid Theatre, a 24-seat black box space supporting small-scale, high-impact works. Visual art installations will also be highlighted through Prism, a collaboration with Hart Street Art featuring reflective and immersive environments throughout the foyer and gallery.

GTS will continue its focus on accessibility, cultural diversity, and sustainability, with all audiences entering through the inclusive Victoria Lane hub, which will be activated throughout the festival.

Avramidis noted that the 2026 program reflects the organisation’s focus on cultivating new talent. “With every season, we are deepening our commitment to young audiences, young artists, and bold new ideas,” she said. “Fringe is all about discovery and this year, GTS is where those discoveries happen.”

In 2026, GTS will introduce its In-School Hours Program, providing opportunities for students to attend Fringe performances during the school day. The initiative will offer behind-the-scenes theatre tours and workshops with industry professionals, giving students direct access to creative spaces and career insights across the performing arts. The program aims to inspire new generations of storytellers and audiences by offering hands-on engagement with contemporary arts practice.

Victoria Lane, the venue’s popular outdoor activation space, will return with a new concept titled Glimmer, an immersive laneway experience featuring rotating micro-performances, live music, projections, pop-up acts, family-friendly offerings, and free activities designed to foster community connection. The curated program will also target younger audiences, extending GTS’s mission to create welcoming, vibrant public arts spaces.

The full 2026 Adelaide Fringe program will be announced on Friday, 5 December. CADEL: Lungs on Legs, already on sale through FringeTIX due to early demand, is expected to be one of the season’s high-demand offerings, with GTS encouraging early bookings.

For updates, full program releases, and behind-the-scenes previews, visit www.goodwoodtheatreandstudios.com.au.