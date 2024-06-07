Cabaret Star Reuben Kaye Awarded The 2024 Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mischievous and comedic cabaret star Reuben Kaye was announced as the recipient of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 Icon Award at The 2024 Variety Gala, presented in front of a full house at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre tonight.

Brash, cheeky, and brutally funny, the multi-award-winning Australian comedian, singer and writer has been a crowd favourite at Adelaide Cabaret Festival, performing his countless sold-out shows throughout the years. Reuben has sold out shows in Australia, London, and Europe, performing live with his band, The Close Contacts, and has racked up millions of views across Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director, Virginia Gay: “Reuben Kaye is the essence of modern cabaret. Magnetic, irreverent, howlingly funny, and the truest and best spirit of mischief - which you would know if he's ever sat spreadeagled, upside-down on you in one of his shows (lucky you). He takes cabaret back to its roots as a (fabulously entertaining) way to fight oppression, and he is beloved in every city he's ever played. He is mischief, wit, sex, and sass... and we are deeply lucky to have him.”

In fabulous anarchy as only Reuben does it, the cabaret icon returns to Adelaide Cabret Festival this year with his brand-new show, The End - Songs of Finality and Farewell, during the last weekend of late-night shows on June 21 and 22 in the Banquet Room.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Cabaret Icon Award celebrates and acknowledges pioneers and prominent figures that have had a significant impact on the Australian cabaret industry. The first Cabaret Icon Award was presented in 2013 when the festival was under the artistic direction of Kate Ceberano. The Award is now an annual tradition the festival is proud to present to the country’s finest cabaret creators.

Previous recipients of the award include the inaugural recipient Reg Livermore AO (2013), Rhonda Burchmore OAM (2014), Frank Ford AM (2015), Robyn Archer AO (2016), Debra Byrne (2017), David Bates (2018), Meow Meow (2019), David Campbell OAM (2020), Paul Capsis (2021), Libby O’Donovan OAM (2022) and Matt Gilbertson, Hans(2023).

Comments