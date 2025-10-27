Adelaide Cantata Band Will Present HOPE AND TRIUMPH This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adelaide Cantata Band will present Hope and Triumph on Friday, November 7, 2025, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, inviting audiences to experience two sacred masterworks by Johann Sebastian Bach. Under the artistic direction of Andrew Georg, the performance will bring together leading singers and instrumentalists performing on authentic Baroque period instruments.

The program will include two of Bach’s most celebrated cantatas: Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (BWV 140), featuring the well-known chorale “Sleepers, Wake,” and Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott (BWV 80), composed for Reformation Day. Both works will be performed by an ensemble of local and guest artists, including Melbourne-based bass-baritone Nicholas Dinopoulos and baroque violinist Runa Baagøe.

“Engaging with Bach is always a special experience, for both audience and performers,” said Artistic Director Andrew Georg. “These are some of the most stunning works written for voices and instruments. Adelaide Cantata Band is thrilled to continue its exploration of this incredible repertoire.”

Georg added, “We are delighted to be working with an ensemble of incredible musical and vocal talent to bring this music of great expectation and joy, of hope and triumph, to life.”

November will also be an eventful month for Adelaide Cantata Band, with a subset of the ensemble performing at Chamber Music Adelaide’s On the Terrace on November 2. The group will also appear at free church services on November 9 and 30, supported by Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Pilgrim Uniting Church.