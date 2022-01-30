27 CLUB to Return to ADELAIDE FRINGE 2022

27 Club, the acclaimed rock'n'roll event of Adelaide Fringe 2021, is back for Adelaide Fringe 2022. Winner of Adelaide Fringe's Best Music Award in 2021, this must-see gig includes a cast of living legends, including Kevin Mitchell (Bob Evans, Jebediah) and Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus), that celebrates the late, great members of the 27 Club. The 27 Club will play at Adelaide Fringe in Gluttony from February 18th through March 6th at The Moa. For tickets and more information, click here.

Presented by Release Creative (Disco Wonderland, Barossa Contemporary) and Andrew Kay (Van Gogh Alive, The Choir of Man), 27 Club salutes the rock star icons who left us too early, aged only 27 - Hendrix, Joplin, Cobain, Winehouse, and Morrison - and the music they left behind.

Originally scheduled to run for almost a month in Gluttony venue, Flamingo, 27 Club will now rock Gluttony's open-air arena, The Moa, for a limited run of stadium rock dates to put in your calendar. Release Creative's Zac Tyler says the enthusiastic response to last year's season meant they had to bring 27 Club back for another run.

"We're getting this band of Aussie rock icons back together for everyone who missed out on grabbing 27 Club tickets due to last year's short season, and for everyone who begged for us to return," says director Zac Tyler. "This award-winning show is an open-air live music experience not to be missed."

"27 Club has moved its entire season into our biggest ever venue, The Moa, for this amazing-seated rock stadium experience that is perfect for 27 Club," says Gluttony's Director Daniel Michael. "We're stoked to host 27 Club in this iconic venue and welcome the show back to Gluttony for another successful season."

In true music festival style, Sarah and Kevin are part of an illustrious line up of rockers including locals Carla Lippis, Dusty Lee Stephensen and Wanderers. The all-star cast will belt out the eternal music of the 27 club members and share stories about what makes them unforgettable by music fans of all ages.

Sarah McLeod says, "I had a ball on this show last year. I've been secretly hoping it would return for another season... and low and behold here it is."

Release Creative's other Fringe show, Disco Wonderland, has been postponed and will return when the time is right with its superstar cast that includes Paulini and Bobby Fox as well as an epic new set, new songs, and new storyline. Release Creative's Ruth Blythman says,"We quite literally had a standing ovation at every single show, review after review named it a 'show not to be missed' and we loved seeing our knock-out cast absolutely crush it on stage night after night. Shows that illicit those responses - both on stage and off - don't come around very often so when we took out the Best Music Award in this year's Fringe, we just had to bring it back."

Their music will live on thanks to this Fringe headlining show. It's where music fans can celebrate the lives and music of some of the world's best-loved rock stars as a supremely talented rotating cast will rip through their unique takes on 27 club anthems for Adelaide audiences. Come as you are to this celebration of rock royalty who will forever be 27 and the music they left behind.