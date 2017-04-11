Will Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes Lead CRAZY FOR YOU Back to Broadway?

Click Here for More Articles on CRAZY FOR YOU

Michael Riedel of the New York Post has reported that the recent concert version of the Gershwin jukebox musical, Crazy for You, starring Broadway favorites, Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck may be looking at a Broadway run.

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19 at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center to commemorate the opening of the show on Broadway.

Riedel's column suggests that producer Joey Parnes is hoping to transfer the concert version to Broadway next season with its full cast intact.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the full cast included TV stars Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth) and Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), Harry Groener (Bela Zangler), Mark Linn-Baker (Everett Baker), Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor), Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins), Nancy Opel (Lottie Child), Laura Osnes (Polly Baker), Tony Yazbeck (Bobby Child), Michael Biren (Billy), Jim Borstelmann (Custus), Christine Cornish Smith (Louise), Jeremy Davis (Sam), Jerry Gallagher (Moose), Anne Horak (Patsy), Rashaan James Ii (Junior), Naomi Kakuk (Vera), Amanda Kloots (Vera), Chris LeBeau (Jimmy), Alicia Lundgren (Mitzi), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Elaine), Kaylee Olson (Sheila), Eric Santagata (Mingo), Angie Schworer (Tess), Victor Wisehart (Wyatt).

