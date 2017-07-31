Will Beyonce Join THE LION KING Remake with A Starring Role AND a Soundtrack?

It has been reported that Beyonce is currently in final negotiations to star as Nala in Jon Favreau's upcoming big screen remake of Disney's The Lion King.

Bey's contract, which has been estimated at a whopping $25 million, reportedly also includes a clause which would have the pop titan create all- new music for an "Afro-Tribal" inspired soundtrack. New songs by Beyonce will reportedly be recorded for the film, in addition to the animated film's classic score.

According to reports, the soundtrack is set to be released via the singer's Production Company, Parkwood Entertainment and will be supported by a full promotional period, including interviews and music videos.

Yonce would join a cast that already includes, Donald Glover as Simba. James Earl Jones as Mufasa, comedian John Oliver as Zazu, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as sidekicks Timon and Pumbaa,

Jon Favreau is directing the film, currently being fast-tracked to the screen, featuring a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson.

The project joins Disney's other recent reimaginings of its classic animated films, including Maleficent, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book. According to the site, the Lion King reboot will include songs from the animated film. No release date has been announced.

Released in theaters in 1994, THE LION KING was a global box office smash, grossing $968.8 million, including $422.8 million domestically. It received Academy Awards for the original song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (Elton John, Tim Rice) and original score (Hans Zimmer), as well as two Grammy Awards, with the soundtrack selling over 14 million copies.

In 1997, the stage production THE LION KING debuted on Broadway, earning six Tony Awards. The production continues to run and remains one of Broadway's biggest hits alongside several other productions running around the world, including London, Hamburg, Tokyo, Madrid, Mexico City, Shanghai, and North America. Translated into eight different languages, its 23 global productions have been seen by more than 85 million people across every continent except Antarctica.

