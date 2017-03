Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTY & THE BEAST

We're asking BroadwayWorld readers to pick their favorite new songs from Beauty and the Beast! Check out the songs below and vote on your favorite!

<section><h2>Pick Your Favorite New Beauty and the Beast Song!</h2><p><div>We're asking our readers to pick their favorite new song from the Beauty and the Beast movie soundtrack! </div></p></section><section><h2>How Does A Moment Last Forever</h2></section><section><h3>Days In The Sun</h3></section><section><h3>Evermore</h3></section><section><h3>Aria</h3></section>

<br>

<br>

<br>

Related Articles