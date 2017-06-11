2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole Perform on THE TONYS

Jun. 11, 2017  

The stars of War Paint, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below. The musical was nominated for 4 TONY AWARDS including Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christine Ebersole, Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Korins and Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber.

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century.

Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, RELENTLESS and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

VIDEO: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole Perform on THE TONYS
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
  • The 2017 Tony Awards - Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Red Carpet LIVE!
  • Extra Applause: Jennifer Ashley Tepper Salutes Broadway's Unsung Heroes This Tonys Season
  • VIDEO: #HAM4BEY Creator Shares 'You Will Be Found' Tribute for Pulse
  • VIDEO: Watch The Tony Awards #TheatreInspires Live Stream

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com