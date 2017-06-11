VIDEO: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole Perform on THE TONYS

The stars of War Paint, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below. The musical was nominated for 4 TONY AWARDS including Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christine Ebersole, Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Korins and Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber.

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century.

Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, RELENTLESS and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

