VIDEO: Jim Belushi and Gloria Estefan Get Real with Diversity in A CHANGE OF HEART Trailer

Feb. 8, 2017  

The Hollywood Reporter just unveiled the official trailer for Kenny Ortega's A CHANGE OF HEART film, starring Jim Belushi and featuring ON YOUR FEET!'s Gloria Estefan. Check it out below!

The film follows Belushi as Hank, a narrow-minded man living in a fast-diversifying Central Florida town, who receives a heart transplant from a Puerto Rican drag queen and finds himself taking a new path in life. Estefan plays his therapist, and her husband Emilio Estefan is producing.

"This is a story about acceptance and learning about one's true self, and Jim Belushi did an amazing job," Emilio told THR. "There is a lot of Latino humor, and the message completely resonates with what is going on in our country right now. The timing for this film couldn't be better."

