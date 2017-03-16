VIDEO: IN TRANSIT Performs on Billboard's Tony Award Series

Billboard presents the cast of In Transit on Broadway performing the show's opening number in the first of their weekly Tony Awards series.

In Transit, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.