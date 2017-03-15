VIDEO: First Look - Nathan Lane & More Featured in New Terrence McNally Documentary

Floating World Pictures' new documentary TERRENCE MCNALLY: EVERY ACT OF LIFE follows one of the world's most honored and risk-taking playwrights in an immersive exploration of how to "make the third act of life as interesting as the first two." Through his personal journey, the film is a portrait of the evolution of the American theatre; the struggle for LGBTQ rights; battles with alcohol and cancer; the cycle of passion, loss, and love; and the RELENTLESS PURSUIT of creative inspiration. Watch a sneak peek below!



The documentary features Chita Rivera, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, F. Murray Abraham, Angela Lansbury, Edie Falco, John Kander, Christine Baranski, Marin Mazzie, Joe Mantello, Doris Roberts, John Benjamin Hickey, Richard Thomas, Roberta Kaplan, Jack O'Brien, Edie Windsor, Paul Libin, Lynne Meadow, John Tillinger, Don Roos, John Glover, Alan Cumming, Tony Kushner, Anthony Heald, Jon Robin Baitz, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and more.

Terrance McNally is the recipient of the Tony Award for his plays Master Class and Love! Valour! Compassion! and for writing the books to the musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime. His other credits include The Rink, A Man of No Importance, Catch Me If You Can, It's Only a Play, The Visit, The Ritz, Frankie and Johnny at the Claire de Lune, Lips Together, Teeth Apart and The Full Monty.

