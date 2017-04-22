VIDEO: Do You Hear What She's Saying or Not? Grace McLean, Denee Benton, and Brittain Ashford Record 'In My House'

The new cast recording of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 ( now in performances at Broadway's Imperial Theatre) is on it's way! Reprise Records will release an original Broadway cast recording (now available for preorder), featuring Josh Groban as 'Pierre' and Denée Benton as 'Natasha' on May 19, 2017, but fans need wait no longer for a behind the scenes sneak peek!

Recently released is the recording session of 'In My House' featuring all-star cast members Grace McLean, Denée Benton, and Brittain Ashford. Check out the haunting scene below!

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

