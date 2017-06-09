VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Talks Loneliness of Teen Life and Show's Connection with Fans on PBS NEWS HOUR

Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN, a story of teen invisibility, strikes a poignant chord with its fans. Below, see what the team behind the show had to say about today's social media world and loneliness, the musical and more in their interview with PBS News Hour!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

