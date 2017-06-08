VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Talks Show's Success, Inspiration on CBS THIS MORNING

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The new Broadway musical Come From Away tells the story of a small town in Newfoundland, Canada where airline passengers were offered safe harbor after planes were grounded there on September 11, 2001. The musical recently won a Drama Desk Award and is up for seven Tony Awards.

Today, cast members stopped by CBS THIS MORNING to discuss the show's enormous success. Shared actor Rodney Hicks, "Come From Away" is less about the terrible events of 9/11 and more about the kindness of strangers. Through tragedy comes joy. They always say the light at the end of the tunnel.' But if you really open your eyes, the light is always there." Watch the appearance below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

